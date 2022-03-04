$14,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
V8 Z71 4x4 CREW CAB CERTIFIED CRUISE BLUETOOTH BED LINER&COVER ALLOYS AUX
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$14,995
- Listing ID: 8649287
- Stock #: A1706
- VIN: 3GCEK13309G235454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,959 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean 4x4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 Ext cab 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner and Cover, Cruise, Bluetooth, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
