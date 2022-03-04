Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

196,959 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 Z71 4x4 CREW CAB CERTIFIED CRUISE BLUETOOTH BED LINER&COVER ALLOYS AUX

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 Z71 4x4 CREW CAB CERTIFIED CRUISE BLUETOOTH BED LINER&COVER ALLOYS AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,959KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8649287
  • Stock #: A1706
  • VIN: 3GCEK13309G235454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,959 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean 4x4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 Ext cab 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner and Cover, Cruise, Bluetooth, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Chrome Wheels
6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

