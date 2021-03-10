Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chrysler Town & Country

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2009 Chrysler Town & Country

2009 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6735353
  • VIN: 2A8HR54X19R647936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !! Very clean van. Runs and drives perfect !! 7 seater with Stow N Go seating. Nice fully loaded van. Power everything. Just a nice solid reliable van.  Ready to go anywhere !! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2009 Chrysler Town &...
 220,000 KM
$4,299 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen Eos ...
 130,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac SRX 3....
 225,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory