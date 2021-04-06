2009 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY... Very clean Edge. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Loaded with heated leather seats and huge pano roof.. Very nice equipped car. Always very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and FULL tune up as well. Drives perfect. Ready to go !! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8