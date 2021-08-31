Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 2500

225,978 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

HD V8 4x4 CREW CAB LONG BOX CERTIFIED CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS BED LINER

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

225,978KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7769526
  • Stock #: A1458
  • VIN: 1GTHK43K29F155354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1458
  • Mileage 225,978 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 GMC Sierra 2500 Heavy Duty Crew cab 6.0L V8 with Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Power Locks, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Long Box, Direction Compass, Side Running Boards, Trailer Brake Controls, and more!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
CD Player
Block Heater
Rear Defrost
6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
High Beam Assist / HBA

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

