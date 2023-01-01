Menu
2009 Honda Accord

243,532 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

243,532KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9463492
  VIN: 1HGCS22859A800548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 243,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained ,Leather seats,Power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Sun/Moonroof

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
