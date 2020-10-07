Menu
2009 Honda Civic

165,800 KM

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Si Sedan 6-Speed Manual Sunroof Certified

2009 Honda Civic

Si Sedan 6-Speed Manual Sunroof Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

165,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6087132
  • Stock #: D6187
  • VIN: 2HGFA55589H200031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6187
  • Mileage 165,800 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Honda Civic SI Sedan With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, White on Grey Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

