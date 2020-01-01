Menu
2009 Honda Fit

151,333 KM

$5,895

+ tax & licensing
$5,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

LX HB CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CRUISE ALLOYS KEYLESS AUX POWER OPTIONS

2009 Honda Fit

LX HB CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CRUISE ALLOYS KEYLESS AUX POWER OPTIONS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$5,895

+ taxes & licensing

151,333KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6303513
  Stock #: A1117
  VIN: JHMGE88539S811452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1117
  • Mileage 151,333 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE HISTORY* Very Clean Honda Fit Hatchback with Automatic Transmission has Alloy, AUX, Spoiler and Cruise Control. Blue on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, 2 Set keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control System, Spoiler, And All The Power Options !!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

