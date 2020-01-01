2009 Honda Fit

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Service Records Included WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.