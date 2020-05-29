Menu
$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2009 Honda Pilot

2009 Honda Pilot

EXL 4WD 8 PSSNGRS DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF

2009 Honda Pilot

EXL 4WD 8 PSSNGRS DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 266,069KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5194676
  • Stock #: A841
  • VIN: 5FNYF48579B502995
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*HONDA SERVICED TILL MAY2020*4WD*8 PASSENGERS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITIONS*HWY KILOMETRES* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L Touring Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has B. Up Camera, Sunroof and Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. Maroon on White Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Power Front Seats, 2Sets Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Side Running Boards, DVD Entertainment, Dual Climate Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 8 PASSENGER
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • AWD
  • 4x4
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Touring Package
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • 3rd / Third Row Seats
  • Compass Direction
  • Roof DVD/TV
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
  • Running Boards / Rails
  • Service Records Included
  • Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

