2009 Honda Ridgeline

288,627 KM

$8,595

+ tax & licensing
$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2009 Honda Ridgeline

2009 Honda Ridgeline

RTL 4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS BED COVER AUX POWER OPTIONS

2009 Honda Ridgeline

RTL 4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS BED COVER AUX POWER OPTIONS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

288,627KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5579970
  Stock #: A960
  VIN: 2HJYK16509H001739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A960
  • Mileage 288,627 KM

Vehicle Description

*NEW TIMING BELT WE REPLACED*RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*HWY KILOMETRES*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Ridgeline RTL Crew Cab 4 Door, 3.5L V-6  4WD with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, AUX, and Alloys . White on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, 2Sets Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Control, Compass Direction, Tow Hitch, Bed Cover, Fog Lights, Engine Remote Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
New Tires
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Auto Start or Remote Start
Dealer Trade-In
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

