2009 Honda Ridgeline

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows New Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Sunroof Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD 4x4 Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Auto Start or Remote Start Dealer Trade-In Trailer Hitch / Tow Package WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

