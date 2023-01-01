Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

210,532 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

L

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

L

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

210,532KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9841013
  • VIN: KMHDB85E39U039892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, service record , Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained ,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $5950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

