2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL V6 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE AUX ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,353KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4986957
  • Stock #: A763
  • VIN: 5NMSG13E99H318715
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*V6*LOW KILOMETRES*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Leather, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, 2Set Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Power Driver Seat, Heated Leather Front Seats, Steering Mounted Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Automatic lights
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Luggage / Roof Rack
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

