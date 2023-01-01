$7,950+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
151,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10149438
- VIN: KM8JM12D99U136420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,865 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
