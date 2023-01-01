Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Tucson

151,865 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Tucson

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1688663163
  2. 1688663163
  3. 1688663163
  4. 1688663163
  5. 1688663163
  6. 1688663163
  7. 1688663163
  8. 1688663163
  9. 1688663163
  10. 1688663163
  11. 1688663163
  12. 1688663163
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149438
  • VIN: KM8JM12D99U136420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, Heated seats,power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2009 Hyundai Tucson GL
 151,865 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Matrix
153,950 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA2 GX
 142,358 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory