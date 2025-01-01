Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>In great shape and condition,low km ,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $5950 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.</div><div><br></div><div>RELIANCE AUTO </div><div>8215 LAWSON ROAD </div><div> MILTON ONTARIO   </div>

2009 Hyundai Tucson

0 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12668184

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1750441793
  2. 1750441793
  3. 1750441793
  4. 1750441793
  5. 1750441793
  6. 1750441793
  7. 1750441793
  8. 1750441793
  9. 1750441793
  10. 1750441793
  11. 1750441793
  12. 1750441793
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN KM8JM12B89U953666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition,low km ,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $5950 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD  MILTON ONTARIO   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Milton, ON
2009 Hyundai Tucson GL 0 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Milton, ON
2019 Kia Rio LX+ 160,352 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 143,850 KM $7,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2009 Hyundai Tucson