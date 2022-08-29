Menu
2009 Hyundai Tucson

0 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2009 Hyundai Tucson

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024316
  • VIN: KM8JM12B69U018811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,one owner, service record , Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Heated seats,Alloys, cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

