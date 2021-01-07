Menu
2009 Lexus RX 350

269,680 KM

Details Description Features

$8,595

+ tax & licensing
$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus RX 350

2009 Lexus RX 350

AWD PREMIUM PKG CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY MEMORY HEATED LEATHER CRUISE

2009 Lexus RX 350

AWD PREMIUM PKG CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY MEMORY HEATED LEATHER CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

269,680KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6591919
  Stock #: A1148
  VIN: JTJHK31U392060305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1148
  • Mileage 269,680 KM

Vehicle Description

*BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus RX350 Premium Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather, Memory Driver Seat, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, 2Set Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Leather Seats, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
New Tires
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

