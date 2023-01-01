Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

202,352 KM

Details Description Features

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2009 Mazda MAZDA6

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1686425040
  2. 1686425040
  3. 1686425040
  4. 1686425040
  5. 1686425040
  6. 1686425040
  7. 1686425040
  8. 1686425040
  9. 1686425040
  10. 1686425040
  11. 1686425040
  12. 1686425040
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
202,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052202
  • VIN: 1YVHP82A795M10971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC,Heating, very well maintained ,Leather,Sunroof,Alloys,Power seats,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $$7750 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2010 Toyota Camry LE
 228,321 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 140,352 KM
$8,750 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio EX
 173,286 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory