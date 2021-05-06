Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

140,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7135378
  • VIN: WDDGF81X19F224515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Very clean car, ALL WHEEL DRIVE model !!! Fully loaded with huge Pano roof and much more. Runs and drives like a new car !! Just serviced with recent new tires, brakes and tune up. Fully serviced and ready to go anywhere !! Just a beutiful car that has always been properly maintained and cared for !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

