Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Altima

193,396 KM

Details Description Features

$3,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Altima

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5S CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *SERVICE RECORDS* CRUISE PUSH START AUX DOOR CODE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5S CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *SERVICE RECORDS* CRUISE PUSH START AUX DOOR CODE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 6597785
  2. 6597785
  3. 6597785
  4. 6597785
  5. 6597785
  6. 6597785
  7. 6597785
  8. 6597785
  9. 6597785
  10. 6597785
  11. 6597785
  12. 6597785
  13. 6597785
  14. 6597785
  15. 6597785
  16. 6597785
  17. 6597785
  18. 6597785
  19. 6597785
  20. 6597785
  21. 6597785
  22. 6597785
  23. 6597785
  24. 6597785
  25. 6597785
  26. 6597785
  27. 6597785
  28. 6597785
Contact Seller

$3,895

+ taxes & licensing

193,396KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597785
  • Stock #: A1155
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E39C123116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1155
  • Mileage 193,396 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Nissan Altima S 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Push to Start, AUX, and Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to start, Door Code, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
tinted windows
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2012 Honda Pilot EX-...
 250,286 KM
$12,595 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 269,680 KM
$8,595 + tax & lic
2004 Jeep Wrangler T...
 187,254 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory