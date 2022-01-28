Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Altima

238,762 KM

Details Description Features

$5,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Altima

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5 S Leather Coupe Certified *Bluetooth*

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5 S Leather Coupe Certified *Bluetooth*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8233692
  2. 8233692
  3. 8233692
  4. 8233692
  5. 8233692
  6. 8233692
  7. 8233692
  8. 8233692
  9. 8233692
  10. 8233692
  11. 8233692
  12. 8233692
  13. 8233692
  14. 8233692
  15. 8233692
  16. 8233692
  17. 8233692
  18. 8233692
  19. 8233692
  20. 8233692
  21. 8233692
  22. 8233692
  23. 8233692
  24. 8233692
  25. 8233692
  26. 8233692
  27. 8233692
  28. 8233692
  29. 8233692
  30. 8233692
  31. 8233692
  32. 8233692
  33. 8233692
  34. 8233692
  35. 8233692
Contact Seller

$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

238,762KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8233692
  • Stock #: A1586
  • VIN: 1N4AL24E89C196381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1586
  • Mileage 238,762 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST SEE THIS ALTIMA COUPE S!! SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!! Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/ AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Proximity Keyless Entry/ Push to start, Sunroof, Heated Power Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mount controls, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification included in the selling price, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Ford Taurus Pol...
 176,358 KM
$10,395 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape PRE...
 85,959 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 161,604 KM
$14,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory