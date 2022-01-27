Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

183,715 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

183,715KM
Used
  • Stock #: A1561
  • VIN: JN8AZ18WX9W101974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1561
  • Mileage 183,715 KM

Vehicle Description

*UP TO DATE 22 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD Nissan Murano SL 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats and Panoramic Sunroof. White on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC,  Keyless Entry, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push Start, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Door Code, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA*UP TO DATE 22 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT* 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

