$9,495+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2009 Nissan Murano
LE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$9,495
- Listing ID: 8152894
- Stock #: A1561
- VIN: JN8AZ18WX9W101974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,715 KM
Vehicle Description
*UP TO DATE 22 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD Nissan Murano SL 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats and Panoramic Sunroof. White on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push Start, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Door Code, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA*UP TO DATE 22 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*
Vehicle Features
