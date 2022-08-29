Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

171,385 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SL AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA DUAL SUNROOF HEATED BOSE POWER OPTIONS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

171,385KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9226318
  Stock #: A1878
  VIN: JN8AZ18WX9W212542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1878
  • Mileage 171,385 KM

Vehicle Description

*49 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean AWD Nissan Murano SL 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Dual Sunroof. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, 2Sets Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Heated Front, Fog Lights, Push Start, Boss Audio System, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Power Folding Rear Seats, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
CD Changer
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

