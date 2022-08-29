$9,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Murano
SL AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA DUAL SUNROOF HEATED BOSE POWER OPTIONS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,385 KM
Vehicle Description
*49 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean AWD Nissan Murano SL 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Dual Sunroof. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, 2Sets Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Heated Front, Fog Lights, Push Start, Boss Audio System, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Power Folding Rear Seats, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
