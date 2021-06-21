2009 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7408142

7408142 VIN: 5Y2SM67069Z407450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer Telematics

