Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac Vibe

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Vibe

AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7408142
  • VIN: 5Y2SM67069Z407450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Very clean car, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! Rare option. Rust proofed every year. Very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up etc. Fully loaded, 2 keys. Just a great driver and all around gret car. Built by Toyota. Toyota reliablabilty and a fraction of the cost.. Just a great car. Ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2012 Chevrolet Trave...
 200,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XTR
 180,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Transit Co...
 280,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory