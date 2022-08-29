Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac Vibe

156,570 KM

Details Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1667347772
  2. 1667347772
  3. 1667347772
  4. 1667347772
  5. 1667347772
  6. 1667347772
  7. 1667347772
  8. 1667347772
  9. 1667347772
  10. 1667347772
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

156,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9240148
  • VIN: 5Y2SP67829Z404736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2009 Pontiac Vibe
156,570 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic...
 137,498 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2005 Acura TSX SUNRO...
 173,890 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory