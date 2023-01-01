2009 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 1 2 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10415421

10415421 VIN: JF2SH63659H762518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 149,127 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Windows Panoramic Roof Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.