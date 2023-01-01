$9,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2009 Subaru Forester
2009 Subaru Forester
X w/Premium Pkg
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
149,127KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10415421
- VIN: JF2SH63659H762518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5