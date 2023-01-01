Menu
2009 Subaru Forester

149,127 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2009 Subaru Forester

2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg

2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

149,127KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10415421
  • VIN: JF2SH63659H762518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,All wheel drive,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Sunroof, Alloys,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

