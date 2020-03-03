Menu
2009 Subaru Forester

2.5X Limited Leather Panoramic Sunroof Certified

2009 Subaru Forester

2.5X Limited Leather Panoramic Sunroof Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,034KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4750875
  Stock #: D5744
  VIN: JF2SH64699H758809
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*LOW KM*Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited AWD With Automatic Transmission, Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Sunroof, Bucket Heated Leather Seats, Keyless. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

