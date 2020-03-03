2009 Subaru Forester

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*LOW KM*Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited AWD With Automatic Transmission, Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Sunroof, Bucket Heated Leather Seats, Keyless. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6