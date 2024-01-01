Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i for sale in Milton, ON

2009 Subaru Impreza

130,652 KM

Details Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1729461909
  2. 1729461909
  3. 1729461909
  4. 1729461909
  5. 1729461909
  6. 1729461909
  7. 1729461909
  8. 1729461909
  9. 1729461909
  10. 1729461909
  11. 1729461909
  12. 1729461909
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,652KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1GE62649H502504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2019 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Milton, ON
2019 Kia Soul EX+ 156,325 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Pilot LX for sale in Milton, ON
2010 Honda Pilot LX 195,132 KM $9,350 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES for sale in Milton, ON
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 158,635 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2009 Subaru Impreza