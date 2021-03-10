Menu
2009 Suzuki SX4

197,000 KM

$3,299

+ tax & licensing
$3,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$3,299

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6707678
  • VIN: js2yc415396200236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2009 Suzuki SX4 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Great small sedan ready to go anywhere. Great reliable and safe car, all maintence up to date. Perfect for a first car or daily driver. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

