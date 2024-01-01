Menu
Excellent condition,one owner, Accident free,Toyota serviced,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained,Power Lock,Keyless entry,etc,….Two set of tires,..vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info

2009 Toyota Corolla

213,253 KM

Details

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

213,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E59C134361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,one owner, Accident free,Toyota serviced,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained,Power Lock,Keyless entry,etc,….Two set of tires,..vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info Read Less 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
