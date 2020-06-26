Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,695

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

X-Runner V6 5 Speed Transmission Certified 2 Year Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Tacoma

X-Runner V6 5 Speed Transmission Certified 2 Year Warranty

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5294393
  2. 5294393
  3. 5294393
  4. 5294393
  5. 5294393
  6. 5294393
  7. 5294393
  8. 5294393
  9. 5294393
  10. 5294393
  11. 5294393
  12. 5294393
  13. 5294393
  14. 5294393
  15. 5294393
  16. 5294393
  17. 5294393
  18. 5294393
  19. 5294393
  20. 5294393
  21. 5294393
  22. 5294393
  23. 5294393
  24. 5294393
  25. 5294393
  26. 5294393
  27. 5294393
  28. 5294393
  29. 5294393
  30. 5294393
  31. 5294393
  32. 5294393
  33. 5294393
  34. 5294393
  35. 5294393
  36. 5294393
  37. 5294393
  38. 5294393
Contact Seller

$11,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 233,503KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5294393
  • Stock #: A861
  • VIN: 5TETU22N89Z657048
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder

A MUST SEE!! RARE TOYOTA TACOMA X-RUNNER in a Fantastic Shape, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Black on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Alloys. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2009 Audi A4 Avant 2...
 235,000 KM
$4,650 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 221,673 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Civic SIR...
 302,100 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory