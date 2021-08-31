2009 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
*V6 TRD-OFF ROAD 4x4*CERTIFIED *ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE**TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS*HWY KILOMETRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Crew Cab 4L V6 (Toyota Racing Development Package)with Automatic Transmission, Alloys, Camera, and Cruise Control. Black on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Running Boards, Direction Compass, Camera, Sport Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Bed Liner and Bed Cap, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON.
