2009 Toyota Tacoma

210,291 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

TRD-OFF ROAD LONG BED V6 4x4 CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE TOW HITCH CAMERA

2009 Toyota Tacoma

TRD-OFF ROAD LONG BED V6 4x4 CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE TOW HITCH CAMERA

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

210,291KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7769511
  Stock #: A1433
  VIN: 5TEMU52N29Z661036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1433
  • Mileage 210,291 KM

Vehicle Description

*V6 TRD-OFF ROAD 4x4*CERTIFIED *ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE**TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS*HWY KILOMETRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Crew Cab 4L V6 (Toyota Racing Development Package)with Automatic Transmission, Alloys, Camera, and Cruise Control. Black on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Running Boards, Direction Compass, Camera, Sport Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Bed Liner and Bed Cap, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
MP3 Player
5 Passenger
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Soft / Hard Top Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

