$10,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Venza

V6 Panoramic Sunroof Certified 2 Year Warranty INCLUDED!

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,395

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,768KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5294402
  • Stock #: A871
  • VIN: 4T3ZK11A19U015632
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* TOYOTA VENZA in a Great Shape. Inside/ Out. Blue on Tan Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Tail Gate, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Alloys, 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

