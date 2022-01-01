Menu
2009 Toyota Venza

213,930 KM

AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL CAMERA HEATED SEATS

AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL CAMERA HEATED SEATS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

213,930KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1555
  • Mileage 213,930 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Toyota Venza AWD 2.7L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has, Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Alloys, and Power Tail Gate. Red on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Driver Seat, Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Tail Gate, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Light, Power Driver Seat, Direction compass, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

