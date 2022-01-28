Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Acura MDX

173,469 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2010 Acura MDX

2010 Acura MDX

PREMUIM AWD CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Acura MDX

PREMUIM AWD CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER SEAT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8186997
  2. 8186997
  3. 8186997
  4. 8186997
  5. 8186997
  6. 8186997
  7. 8186997
  8. 8186997
  9. 8186997
  10. 8186997
  11. 8186997
  12. 8186997
  13. 8186997
  14. 8186997
  15. 8186997
  16. 8186997
  17. 8186997
  18. 8186997
  19. 8186997
  20. 8186997
  21. 8186997
  22. 8186997
  23. 8186997
  24. 8186997
  25. 8186997
  26. 8186997
  27. 8186997
  28. 8186997
  29. 8186997
  30. 8186997
  31. 8186997
  32. 8186997
  33. 8186997
  34. 8186997
  35. 8186997
  36. 8186997
  37. 8186997
  38. 8186997
  39. 8186997
  40. 8186997
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

173,469KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8186997
  • Stock #: A1573
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H21AH000797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1573
  • Mileage 173,469 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER TIRES*PADDLE SHIFTERS*7 PASSENGERS*CAMERA BLUETOOTH 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura MDX Premium Pkg 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Rear Heated Seats, Steering Paddle Shifters, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Kia Soul 2U HEA...
 142,839 KM
$9,295 + tax & lic
2013 Land Rover Evoq...
 125,073 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 2500 SLT CR...
 178,149 KM
$38,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory