$13,990+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2010 Acura MDX
PREMUIM AWD CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER SEAT
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$13,990
- Listing ID: 8186997
- Stock #: A1573
- VIN: 2HNYD2H21AH000797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,469 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER TIRES*PADDLE SHIFTERS*7 PASSENGERS*CAMERA BLUETOOTH 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura MDX Premium Pkg 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Rear Heated Seats, Steering Paddle Shifters, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
