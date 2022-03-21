$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2010 Acura MDX
TECH PKG AWD DVD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER SEAT
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8731565
- Stock #: A1730
- VIN: 2HNYD2H75AH004640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1730
- Mileage 208,034 KM
Vehicle Description
*UP TO DATE 34 DETAILED ACURA SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*7 PASSENGERS*DVD NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura MDX Tech Pkg 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has DVD Entertainment, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, DVD Entertainment, Rear Heated Seats, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.