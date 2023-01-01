2010 Acura MDX

$10,295 + taxes & licensing 2 5 1 , 6 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9454126

9454126 Stock #: A1935

A1935 VIN: 2HNYD2H61AH000429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1935

Mileage 251,658 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Automatic lights Fully loaded Wheel Locks Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Roof DVD/TV Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

