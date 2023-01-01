Menu
2010 Acura MDX

251,658 KM

Details Description Features

$10,295

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TECH PACKAGE 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD HEATED SEATS LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

251,658KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9454126
  • Stock #: A1935
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H61AH000429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,658 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS*DVD NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura MDX Tech Pkg 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has DVD Entertainment, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof,  Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Rear Heated Seats, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

