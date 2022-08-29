2010 BMW X3

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 4 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9034702

9034702 Stock #: A1821

A1821 VIN: WBXPC9C44AWJ36884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1821

Mileage 144,426 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Memory Seats 5 Passenger Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD 4x4 BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Pre-sale Inspected High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.