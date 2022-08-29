Menu
2010 BMW X3

144,426 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

XDRIVE30I AWD PREMUIM PKG CERTIFIED PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

2010 BMW X3

XDRIVE30I AWD PREMUIM PKG CERTIFIED PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,426KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9034702
  • Stock #: A1821
  • VIN: WBXPC9C44AWJ36884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1821
  • Mileage 144,426 KM

Vehicle Description

*HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL PANO SUNROOF BLUETOOTH*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X3 3.0L 6 CYL with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

