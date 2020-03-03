Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

LS COUPE V6 6 SPEED MANUAL ALLOYS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

LS COUPE V6 6 SPEED MANUAL ALLOYS CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 4690521
  2. 4690521
  3. 4690521
  4. 4690521
  5. 4690521
  6. 4690521
  7. 4690521
  8. 4690521
  9. 4690521
  10. 4690521
  11. 4690521
  12. 4690521
  13. 4690521
  14. 4690521
  15. 4690521
  16. 4690521
  17. 4690521
  18. 4690521
  19. 4690521
  20. 4690521
  21. 4690521
Contact Seller

$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,239KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4690521
  • Stock #: D5712
  • VIN: 2G1FE1EV2A9165070
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*LOW KM*ACCIDENT FREE*Very Clean Chevrolet Camaro LS Coupe With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Red on Grey Interior. Finance it for as low as $367/ Monthly or $169/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Seats, Keyless, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2014 RAM 1500 Trades...
 162,023 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 154,506 KM
$34,295 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 200,265 KM
$22,795 + tax & lic
LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Send A Message