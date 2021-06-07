Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

215,000 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Location

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7200158
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5E06A4160596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean Malibu LT. Fully loaded with keyless entry and power sunn roof. Very well maintained, all hwy kms. Recent new tires, brakes, full tune up and much more. Needs nothing at all. Great driving car with all the features. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

