2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

157,976 KM

Details

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 7 Passenger 3.3L V6 Stow & Go Certified

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

157,976KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6376371
  • Stock #: D6259
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR159933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,976 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SE Stow & Go 7 Passenger With Rear View Dark Blue on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Climate Control. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161 TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

