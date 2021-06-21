Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7362176
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE4AR281171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!!

Very clean van. SXT Model. STOW AND GO SEATING !! 7 pasenger. Fully loaded. Runs and drives very well. Ready to go anywhere !! Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Just a great people mover. Priced to sell. 1 OWNER, no accidents !

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 165,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Grand Cher...
 200,000 KM
$5,599 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape XLT
 175,000 KM
$5,699 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory