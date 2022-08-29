$10,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE STW&GO DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9092281
- Stock #: A1799
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE8AR276247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,427 KM
Vehicle Description
STOW & GO*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED**VERY LOW KMS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SE Pkg Stow&Go 7 Passenger 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back up Camera, Engine start, Bluetooth/Cruise Control Two Keys. Grey on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Power Driver Seat, Captain Middle Seats, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Rear Temp Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
