2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

97,427 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SE STW&GO DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CRUISE

SE STW&GO DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

97,427KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9092281
  Stock #: A1799
  VIN: 2D4RN4DE8AR276247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1799
  • Mileage 97,427 KM

Vehicle Description

STOW & GO*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED**VERY LOW KMS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SE Pkg Stow&Go 7 Passenger 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back up Camera, Engine start, Bluetooth/Cruise Control Two Keys. Grey on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Power Driver Seat, Captain Middle Seats, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Rear Temp Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
Stow & Go Seats
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

