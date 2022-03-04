Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

170,978 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SE 7 PSSNGR CERTIFIED *2ND SET WINTER**SERVICE RECORDS* BLUETOOTH AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

170,978KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8459469
  • Stock #: A1646
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB9AT243193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,978 KM

Vehicle Description

 *7 PASSENGERS*31 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER TIRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*2ND SET WINTER*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Dodge Journey SE with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth. Blue on Charcol Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/ 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

