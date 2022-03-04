$8,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
SE 7 PSSNGR CERTIFIED *2ND SET WINTER**SERVICE RECORDS* BLUETOOTH AUX
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8459469
- Stock #: A1646
- VIN: 3D4PG4FB9AT243193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,978 KM
Vehicle Description
*7 PASSENGERS*31 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER TIRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*2ND SET WINTER*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Dodge Journey SE with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth. Blue on Charcol Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
