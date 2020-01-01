Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SPORT Quad Cab 4WD HEMI 5.7L CERTIFIED

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SPORT Quad Cab 4WD HEMI 5.7L CERTIFIED

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$13,995

  180,959KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4400952
  Stock #: D5622
  VIN: 1D7RV1GT6AS175623
Blue
Black
Pickup Truck
Gasoline
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
8-cylinder
4-door

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean RAM 1500 Sport Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L With Automatic Transmission, Rear View camera, Blue on Black Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $485/ Monthly or $223/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, AC, Alloys, Bed Liner, Side Steps Bars, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

  • Fog Lights
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Spoiler
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • AWD
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

