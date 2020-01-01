2010 Dodge Ram 1500

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean RAM 1500 Sport Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L With Automatic Transmission, Rear View camera, Blue on Black Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $485/ Monthly or $223/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, AC, Alloys, Bed Liner, Side Steps Bars, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.



Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.



Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

