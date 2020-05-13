Menu
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SPORT Crew Cab 4WD V8 5.7L REMOTE STARTER CERTIFIED

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SPORT Crew Cab 4WD V8 5.7L REMOTE STARTER CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  186,612KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5004834
  Stock #: D5779
  VIN: 1D7RV1CT4AS168305
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab V8 5.7L Hemi With Remote Auto Starter Heated Steering Wheel, Black on Black Leather Interior, Financing options are available for 24 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/, AC, Climate Control, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Starter, Alloys, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Auto Start or Remote Start
  • Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

