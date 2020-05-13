2010 Dodge Ram 1500

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab V8 5.7L Hemi With Remote Auto Starter Heated Steering Wheel, Black on Black Leather Interior, Financing options are available for 24 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/, AC, Climate Control, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Starter, Alloys, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
