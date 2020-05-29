Menu
$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SPORT HEMI 5.7L QUAD CAB 4WD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  • 175,540KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5140526
  • Stock #: D5831
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT0AS222760
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*TOP OF THE LINE SPORT PKG* Dodge Ram 1500 Sport Quad Cab 4WD 5.7L Hemi *MUST SEE*With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Grey on Black Full Leather Int. Financing options are available for 24 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/, AC, Climate Control, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Full Leather Heated/ Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Remote Starter. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Sunroof
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • 4x4
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Bed Liner / Box Liner
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Auto Start or Remote Start
  • Cooled / Ventilated Seats

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

