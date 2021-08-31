Menu
2010 Ford F-150

226,432 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

V8 XTR 4X4 CREW CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS BED COVER RUNNING BOARDS

2010 Ford F-150

V8 XTR 4X4 CREW CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS BED COVER RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

226,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8045335
  • Stock #: A1511
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E86AFA72487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1511
  • Mileage 226,432 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-150 XTR 4.6L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Bed Liner and Hard Cover, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Package, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Step Bumper
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
6 PASSENGER
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

