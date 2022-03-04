Menu
2010 Ford F-150

175,675 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

XLT EXT CAB 6.5-FT. BED 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE BED LINER ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

175,675KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8630690
  • Stock #: A1696
  • VIN: 1FTNF1E85AKB44500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1696
  • Mileage 175,675 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE* ERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-150 XLT 4.6L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bed Liner and Cover, Running Boards, Steering Mounted Controls and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

