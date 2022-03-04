$14,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
XLT EXT CAB 6.5-FT. BED 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE BED LINER ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8630690
- Stock #: A1696
- VIN: 1FTNF1E85AKB44500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 175,675 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE* ERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-150 XLT 4.6L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bed Liner and Cover, Running Boards, Steering Mounted Controls and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
