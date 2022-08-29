Menu
2010 Ford F-150

139,389 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LARIAT SUPER CREW NAVI 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

139,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9224671
  • Stock #: A1816
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV8AFD58450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1816
  • Mileage 139,389 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Ford F-150 Lariat Super Crew 5.4L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Chrome, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated/cooled Leather Seats, and Cruise Controls. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Alloys/Chrome, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Door Code, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Bed Liner, Reverse Parking Sensors, Running Boards, Premium Sony Audio System, Dual Power Front Seats, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Wood Interior Trim, 5.5ft Bed, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
AWD
4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

