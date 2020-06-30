Menu
2010 Ford Focus

243,445 KM

Details

$3,895

+ tax & licensing
$3,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Ford Focus

2010 Ford Focus

SE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *SERVICE RECORD* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE AUX

2010 Ford Focus

SE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *SERVICE RECORD* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  Listing ID: 5338955
  Stock #: A913
  VIN: 1FAHP3FN2AW162610

$3,895

+ taxes & licensing

243,445KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A913
  • Mileage 243,445 KM

Vehicle Description

*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford Focus Sedan with Automatic Transmission with Heated Seats and Bluetooth. Red on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Heated Seats, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Dealer Trade-In
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

