2010 Ford Ranger

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
V6 4X4 OFF-ROAD "SPORT PACKAGE" CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean AWD 4x4 V6 4.0L FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG Ranger Super-Cub with MANUAL Transmission, Tow Hitch, Alloys, and Aux. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Lock, Power Window, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Fog Light, Alloys, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and CarFax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2