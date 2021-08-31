Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

160,260 KM

Details Description Features

$13,895

+ tax & licensing
$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

FX4 4x4 OFF-ROAD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY HITCH ALLOYS "SPORT PACKAGE"

2010 Ford Ranger

FX4 4x4 OFF-ROAD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY HITCH ALLOYS "SPORT PACKAGE"

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

160,260KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7641868
  Stock #: 1417
  VIN: 1FTLR4FE8APA36881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1417
  • Mileage 160,260 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 4X4 OFF-ROAD "SPORT PACKAGE" CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean AWD 4x4 V6 4.0L FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG Ranger Super-Cub with MANUAL Transmission, Tow Hitch, Alloys, and Aux. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Lock, Power Window, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Fog Light, Alloys, Tow Hitch,  and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and CarFax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
5 Passenger
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

