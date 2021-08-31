2010 Ford Ranger

$13,895 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 2 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7641868

7641868 Stock #: 1417

1417 VIN: 1FTLR4FE8APA36881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1417

Mileage 160,260 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE 4x4 Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.